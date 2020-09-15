President Tokayev Creates Supreme Council Dedicated to Reforming Kazakhstan 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree Sept. 14 establishing the Supreme Council for Reforms in the country, reported Akorda press service.

The goal of the new body, announced by Tokayev in his Sept. 1 state-of-the-nation address, is to “ensure strategic planning of the country’s sustainable development and the deepening of economic, social and political reforms.”

The Supreme Council will review and adopt the suggestions for reforms proposed by the new Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms which is responsible for analyzing the current situation, emerging trends, and international experience.

The council will be chaired by Tokayev, while Sir Suma Chakrabarti, former president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will serve as the deputy chair.

The council will include some of the nation’s high-level officials with vast experience in public administration and management.

They will include Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Chief of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov, National Bank Chair Yerbolat Dossayev, Chair of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov, Chair of the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleimenov and Chair of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Timur Kulibayev.

Chakrabarti also became the Aide to the President for economic development, according to a decree signed by Tokayev the same day. Chakrabarti brings extensive experience in international developmental economics and policymaking, and in designing and implementing large scale civil service reforms in the United Kingdom. He also co-chaired Kazakhstan’s Foreign Investors’ Council.