Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova Advances to America’s Got Talent Finals (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s rising star Daneliya Tuleshova made it to the finals in NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT), a well-known American talent show.

Tuleshova, who is regarded as a star in her home country, is now growing her fan base in the United States, as she advances in the show. In the semi-finals, she stunned the audience when she performed Jessie J’s “Who You Are” song.

The voting took place online, and only U.S. citizens were eligible to vote. The ten finalists will now compete for a $1 million prize in a final show to be broadcast Sept. 22.

“I can’t describe my feelings now,” Tuleshova posted on her Instagram account. “I’m so grateful. Thank you so much for your votes. Thank you so much for your support! I will not disappoint you in the next round.”

She first appeared on the AGT’s 15th season, which started broadcasting May 26 on NBC with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, where she gave her rendition of Canadian-Morrocan singer and songwriter Faouzia’s hit “Tears of Gold.”

“It was my dream to come here. I watched like hundreds of videos and every time it seemed very unreachable and impossible. I can’t believe it happened,” Tuleshova told the judges in her audition.

For Tuleshova, who is only 14, the big stage is not a new thing. She started gaining popularity in 2017 after winning in the fourth season of The Voice Kids in Ukraine.

Many also remember her from the World’s Best talent competition show in 2019 hosted by English actor and comedian James Corden. Her audition with “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato quickly went viral.

She also represented Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2018, where she took sixth place. The same year Tuleshova also won the BraVo Russian Music Award.

Watch Tuleshova’s latest AGT performance below.