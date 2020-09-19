Kazakhstan to Start Human Trials of QazCovid-in

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare permitted to conduct the first and second phase clinical trials of QazCovid-in vaccine against coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science press service reported.

The Kazakh Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems (RIBSP) developed the inactivated vaccine. On July 27, the developers of the QazCovid-in first tested the vaccine on themselves.

“The scientists developed increasing immunity. The test results showed the safety and high immunogenicity of the vaccine. All employees feel good and continue to work,” the press service said.

The first phase of the study will require 44 volunteers to test the vaccine’s safety. The second phase will need 200 volunteers to test for immunogenicity. The research center, however, received 688 applications from citizens from all regions of Kazakhstan in just a few days after the Sept. 1 announcement.

“We are grateful to fellow citizens for such support and confidence in our science,” said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov. “Despite the fact that only 244 people can become volunteers, in a short period of time, RIBSP received many applications from those wishing to take part in clinical trials. We had to stop accepting applications a few days after the announcement.”

The research center will accept the application after screening and ensuring that all participants are healthy and of ages from 18 to 50. The volunteers should have no antibodies nor have had COVID-19.

The researchers will run the clinical testing at The National Scientific Center of Phthisiopulmonology and Center for Clinical Medicine and Research. The latter has a certification from Good Clinical Practice standard.