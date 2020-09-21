Kazakhstan Resumes Flights to Russia Starting Sept. 21

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has resumed air travel with Russia today, Sept. 21, the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reported. Flights will be operated once a week.

The decision was made at the Sept. 18 meeting of the Russian coronavirus task force.

Along with Kazakhstan, Russia, which suspended regular air travel with foreign countries in March to curb the spread of COVID-19, restarted passenger air service with Belarus and Kyrgyzstan the same day Sept. 21, and with South Korea starting Sept. 27.

Passengers arriving in Kazakhstan from Russia will have to undergo a temperature check, fill out a form and present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within five days before the flight.

Otherwise, foreign citizens must pass a PCR test for COVID-19 at the place of stay and citizens of Kazakhstan at the place of residence within 48 hours from the day of arrival. Passengers failing to pass a test will have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Poland also excluded Kazakhstan from its flight ban list on Sept. 16 following the improvement of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan. Poland’s travel ban list updates every two weeks and still includes 30 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Israel, France, Spain, Qatar, and the United States.

As the global COVID-19 situation started to show signs of improvement, Kazakhstan began to steadily resume international flights starting from Aug. 17 and now operates flights to Belarus, Egypt, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Uzbekistan.