Kazakh Prime Minister Meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat as part of Mamin’s official visit to Turkmenistan, reported Sept. 17 the press service of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mamin and Berdymukhamedov noted the dynamics of economic development and potential for further bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere. They also discussed the prospects of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, transit, transport and agriculture.

It is agreed to create a special trade zone on the border of the Mangistau region and the Balkan region in Turkmenistan.

Despite lockdown and the pandemic outbreak, trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan showed steady growth. Trade turnover increased by 10 percent, to about $100 million in January-July. Transportation of rail cargo in transit through Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan increased by 55 percent in January-August.