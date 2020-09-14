Kazakh President Meets With Chinese Foreign Minister, Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Commitment to Strategic Partnership

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sept. 12, who was on an official visit to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, and reaffirmed the countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, reported Akorda press service.

The sides discussed prospects to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation and coordination of efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last year during Tokayev’s visit to China to bring up their bilateral ties to a new level of strategic partnership.

The Kazakh President commended the extensive and friendly relations between the two countries, which, as he said, are based on close political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation. He stressed the importance of implementing proposed investment projects, including in the field of agriculture, where Kazakhstan boasts significant opportunities for profitable investment.

“Kazakh producers have great potential and can begin exporting a wide range of agricultural products to China, including cereals and oilseeds,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev also thanked the Chinese government for the humanitarian and medical assistance it provided in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kazakhstan is an “important strategic partner of China in the region,” said Wang conveying the message of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China, he said, is ready to strengthen and grow its partnership with Kazakhstan.

“Chinese leadership welcomes and supports the reforms announced by the Kazakh President aimed at political, social, and economic transformations and taking into account the needs of the Kazakh society,” said Wang. The Chinese diplomat invited the Kazakh delegation to attend this year’s China International Import Expo.

As part of his visit, Wang and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi also explored the ways to strengthen bilateral ties, such as Kazakhstan’s Nurly Zhol and China’s Belt and Road projects as well as other international platforms, such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and organize a range of events via video conference until the end of this year.

Kazakhstan highly values its friendly relations with China, said Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, as he met Wang the same day.

“We signed the agreement on the principle of good neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation and solved the broader issues our countries had. There are no problems in our relations, and this should continue. Kazakhstan supports many Chinese initiatives. One of them is the Belt and Road initiative, which was announced by Xi Jinping here in Kazakhstan. We have done a lot already and many more projects are in progress,” Nazarbayev told Wang.

Wang thanked Nazarbayev for his significant contribution to the development of Kazakh Chinese relations and conveyed the message from Xi Jinping, who invited Nazarbayev to visit China.

“Kazakhstan will soon celebrate the 30th anniversary of its independence (in 2021). You have been at the forefront. The successful development of Kazakhstan over these years is admirable. You are the designer of this success and thanks to your leadership, Kazakhstan prospered. You have done a lot for your country and for the development of good neighborly relations between our countries. The Chinese people have a reliable friend and we will never forget that the Belt and Road initiative started here in the capital of Kazakhstan,” said Wang.