Kazakh PM Prepare Report On Economic Situation Within Kazakhstan to President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin reported on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development results in the first eight months of 2020 at a Sept. 15 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported Akorda press service.

According to Mamin, state programs employed 847,000 people in the first eight months of 2020, which is 82.1 percent more than in 2019, Mamin said. The Kazakh government also ensured a steady growth of 4.9 percent in agriculture.

The food production volume increased by 3.6 percent. The government stabilized the price growth for socially significant goods at 4.4 percent, which is half of last year’s indicator, 8.7 percent.

The manufacturing industry had a 3.3 percent growth. Of this, the automotive industry accounted for 51.8 percent, pharmaceuticals – 34.1 percent, production of processed metal products – 18.8 percent, mechanical engineering – 16.3 percent, light industry – 11 percent, and chemical industry – 3.1 percent.

Kazakhstan Industrialization Map projects will commission 206 more projects worth 995 billion tenge (US$2.33 billion) by the end of 2020. This should create nearly 19,000 new permanent jobs and increase the production volume by 1.3 trillion tenge (US$3.03 billion), and exports by 325 billion tenge (US$757.65 million).

Construction volumes increased 6.5 percent, housing commissioning – 6.4 percent, or approximately 8.1 million square meters. Kazakhstan has built 71,000 housing units, which is an 8.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Tokayev stressed the importance of measures to ensure employment, support business entities, introduce new technologies into production processes, stabilize the epidemiological situation, and gradually lift the quarantine requirements.