Kazakh Officials Remain Optimistic About COVID-19 Situation, Retain Weekend Restrictions

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh officials are optimistic about the COVID-19 situation in the country. 94 percent of the COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan have recovered, said Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoy at a government meeting, reported Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

As of Sept. 10, Kazakhstan had 106,584 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 100,248 recovered, and 1,634 deaths. It also reported 28,575 coronavirus pneumonia cases and a staggering 317 deaths.

Tsoy said that the daily growth of coronavirus cases and coronavirus pneumonia stands at 0.5 percent, while occupancy of infectious hospitals is at 15 percent. The number of ambulance calls has also declined by 80 percent.

The ministry is working to increase the number of hospital beds to 50,000, and 12 infectious disease treatment hospitals are being built in the regions.

Tsoy said the capacity of PCR testing was increased to 40,000 a day and has the potential to reach 63,000 a day.

To avoid a potential second wave in the typical cold and flu season, Tsoy said that flu vaccines will be available starting Sept. 15.

“The government developed systemic work. As a result, we managed to overcome the most difficult period and decrease the coronavirus rate. Most important is that the healthcare system gained huge experience in treating coronavirus patients. All measures will allow tackling the possible second coronavirus wave and seasonal diseases. At the same time, it is important to follow strict sanitary rules,” said Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Mamin told the government to continue its efforts to prepare for the potential second wave as countries in Europe and Asia report another COVID-19 spike.

He also instructed the government to maintain all lockdown restrictions, including distance learning and quarantines on weekends to prevent any gatherings of citizens in public places.