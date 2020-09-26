American Band Humming House Performs Famous Kazakh Song “Aittym Salem, Kalamkas” Written by Abai (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – The Humming House, an American band from Nashville, Tennessee performed their rendition of Abai Kunanbaiuly’s song “Aittym Salem, Kalamkas” (Greetings to you, Kalamkas). The performance is dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher.

“Aittym Salem, Kalamkas” is one of Abai’s most popular literary works about the love of a man for a girl.

“We hope you enjoyed that version of a classic Kazakh folk song by Abai. In 2018 we had the good fortune of going to Kazakhstan on an American Music Abroad program and stopped in a town called Semei where the national poet of Kazakhstan, Abai, is from. We had an amazing time there and really enjoyed the people, the culture, and the food. We found out recently that 2020 is the 175th anniversary of the birth of Abai. So, we decided to do a dedication in celebration of that. We are sending this song out to the people of Semei and all of Kazakhstan, with love from Nashville,” said members of the Humming House band in the video.

In 2018, the Humming House released a cover version of the song “Nauryz” with the author of the song and famous Kazakh musician Aidos Sagat.