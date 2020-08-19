Kazakhstan Eases Travel Restrictions but COVID-19 Test Still a Must for Travelers from Poland, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has updated the regulations for passengers arriving in the country, according to the latest decree of the nation’s chief sanitary doctor.

The document categorizes different countries into three risk categories.

The first category countries are Belarus, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

Passengers arriving from these countries will have their temperature checked and must fill out a form.

Poland, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are in the second category and passengers flying from these countries, aside from temperature check and filling a form, must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate taken at least 120 hours (five days) prior to the flight or pass the test in Kazakhstan within 48 hours of their arrival.

While Kazakhstan continues to operate repatriation flights for its citizens, the nation resumed flights from Aug. 17 to Belarus, Egypt, Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine. Flying to Russia, however, will require an official permit from the Russian side.

Kazakhstan’s flagship air carrier Air Astana restarted flights to Dubai from Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty from Aug. 17 (four days a week) and from the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan from Aug. 25 (three days a week).

The airline also resumed its flights to Frankfurt from Nur-Sultan from Aug. 18 (four days a week) and to Kyiv from Almaty from Aug. 19 (three days a week).

Passengers are recommended to get acquainted with the travel safety measures that vary depending on the country of origin and may include a negative COVID-19 test.