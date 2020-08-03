Kazakh Pop Sensation Dimash Kudaibergen’s Name Launched To Mars on NASA Rover Mission 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Popular Singer Dimash Kudaibergen’s name is on a microchip headed to the red planet aboard the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA’s) Mars Perseverance 2020 rover mission on July 30 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“A boarding pass with the name of Dimash Kudaibergen was presented by different countries, including the U.S.A., Turkey, Russia. Thanks to all the listeners who support me always and everywhere. The microchips with our names will be delivered to Mars in 2021,” Kudaibergen’s instagram post reads.

Kudaibergen will share the “voyage” with millions of people who chose to participate and will arrive at the Jezero Crater on Feb. 18 2021. NASA even hands out souvenir boarding passes similar to a regular airline flight.

The Mars Rover will study the Martian environment, search for signs of past microbial life, and pave the way for human exploration of the planet in the future.

“Jezero Crater is the perfect place to search for signs of ancient life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, an associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, quoted the agency’s press service. “Perseverance is going to make discoveries that cause us to rethink our questions about what Mars was like and how we understand it today.”

Meanwhile, Kudaibergen is planning to awe his fans with his unearthly voice and performance. The singer recently hinted that he will drop a music video (MV) featuring Kazakh nature. Kazakh cinematographer Azamat Dulatov is directing the MV. Dulatov contributed in the making of MVs for many well known Kazakh and Russian artists such as MOLDANAZAR, Ivan Dorn, Scriptonite, among others.