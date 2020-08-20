Kazakh Officials Brief Diplomatic Missions on COVID-19 Situation 

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoy and Kazakh Foreign Ministry briefed the diplomatic missions in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on the latest government efforts to fight the coronavirus infection, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service.

The online meeting was attended by First Deputy Foreign Minister Shahrat Nuryshev.

The Kazakh officials talked about the measures they are taking to curb the spread of the infection and reported the statistics concerning their work to the World Health Organization.

Tsoy noted the importance of developing and strengthening international cooperation and joining efforts amid the pandemic.

The Kazakh side also expressed gratitude to the diplomatic missions for their partnership in healthcare and their assistance in the fight against COVID-19.