Spotify Launches in Kazakhstan, Welcomed By Music Fans All Over the Country

NUR-SULTAN – People in Kazakhstan now have more options to listen to music, as Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming service with 286 million users, recently became available in Kazakhstan.

Spotify users will have access to 50 million tracks, 4 billion playlists, and localized music personalization features. To mark their arrival, Spotify introduced 200 new playlists featuring artists from across the region.

Spotify’s launch is a “big step forward in our overall global growth strategy,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify Vice President for Markets and Subscriber Growth.

“A fundamental piece of that strategy is staying connected to global culture while allowing room for local adaptation, and we’ve certainly achieved that with these launches,” he said.

Along with Kazakhstan, the service also became available in 12 new European markets – Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine, bringing the total number of markets to 92.

“Today’s launch opens the door for nearly 250 million fans to start discovering new music from around the world on Spotify, and for artists in the region to reach the increasingly connected global audience of fans,” said Gyllenhammar.

The Spotify app is available to download for free. Users can also upgrade to Spotify Premium at $4.99 per month, the Family plan at $7.99, and Duo Premium at $6.49.