SPACES.nur-sultan city festival to bring in new exhibitions and workshops

NUR-SULTAN – SPACES.nur-sultan city festival that features exhibitions, lectures and workshops is to take place over the weekends from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7.

“The team is convinced that the city, its places and spaces are made by people. What the city needs and where its development opportunities are – its residents know best,” said New Citizen Initiatives programme coordinator Saule Mamayeva, one of the festival organisers.

“The goal of the project within the framework of the SPACES.nur-sultan festival is to unite the citizens of the capital who care about the city, to create conditions and spaces where they can make their city even better and more interesting with collective efforts and ideas. With the support of the Soros Foundation-Kazakhstan, we comprehend the development potential of Nur-Sultan through identifying the needs of citizens and the possibilities of the city. We hope you enjoy our initiative and will be happy to host the festival annually,” she said.

The festival programme was designed by several Nur-Sultan and Almaty local organisations. Each organiser will bring the city residents activities based on its area of expertise.

A presentation of the art library, a lecture on librarianship and a workshop on mobile photography will be held Jan. 24 and 26 in the art library in the TSE Art Destination art gallery.

Local pop-up festival organised by the Fading.TSE (@fading.tse) “Fading.TSE: Retrospective of the capital” will be held starting Jan. 25 in the House of Kubrin. The festival will include a discussion on “Architectural heritage and places of memory of the capital” and multimedia exhibition “Fading.TSE: Retrospective of the capital.”

A lecture by Anna Pashinskaya, co-founder and curator of the international urban festival City Scanning Session “Activating public space with the involvement of local communities” and the launch of an exhibition of cardboard workshop works will be hosted Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 in the art factory HYDRA (@hydra.kz). The factory also offers city residents cardboard workshops on weekends from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25.

Artcom lectures platform (@artcom.platform) will host Feb. 1 master classes, art projects, lectures and performances on art, science and the city at the Nur Alem pavilion at the former EXPO 2017 grounds.

Urban Forum Kazakhstan will host Feb. 6-7 the Second International Forum on Indoor Public Spaces and master classes from international experts. Together with curators, researchers, museum workers, theater experts and city activists, the forum organisers will discuss the processes that shape the indoor public spaces of Nur-Sultan. The participants aim to come up with several fresh ideas for reprogramming familiar urban spaces over the course of two workshops.