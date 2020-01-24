Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Kazakhs to register foreign vehicles

NUR-SULTAN – The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged Kazakhs Jan. 14 to register their foreign vehicles. It emphasised the need to register vehicles imported from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, noting EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) provisions still require it.

“To date, more than 170,000 vehicles registered in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Russia were imported into the country. At the same time, regarding the cars imported from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan and taking into account the presence of transitional provisions on the accession of these countries to the EAEU, there are strict restrictions on their operation on the territory of other EAEU member states,” said a ministry press release.

Cars registered in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan from 2014-Jan. 1, 2020 can be imported temporarily without paying customs duties or taxes and without ensuring customs duties were paid only by persons permanently residing in the countries. Some procedures, however, are still necessary.

“For citizens of Kazakhstan, the import and operation of vehicles in this country registered in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia is allowed only subject to customs declaration of the vehicle, payment of duties and taxes and subsequent registration of vehicles in Kazakhstan,” it added.

If a Kazakh citizen registered transport ownership outside the country and has a transport registration certificate in his or her name, such transport must be registered in Kazakhstan within 10 business days after acquiring the vehicle by paying all required fees and taxes.

The need to register foreign vehicles arose due to the reckless driving caused by the operators’ feeling of being exempt.

“A sense of impunity due to the lack of registration of foreign transport in Kazakhstan led to the fault of drivers/citizens of Kazakhstan driving foreign registered vehicles; 1,854 traffic accidents were committed, in which 132 people died and more than 500 were injured… In order to suppress the facts of the operation of motor vehicles of this category in violation of the law by the police, raid measures will be carried out together with customs and tax authorities. The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan who have purchased motor vehicles in other countries to register and voluntarily eliminate violations of the law in the field of customs regulation and traffic,” said the release.