Kazakhstan to spend $23 million on EXPO 2020 pavilion in Dubai

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has allocated 8.8 billion tenge (US$23 million) for its pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, reported zakon.kz.

“First of all, the government has set the goal of increasing the investment volume in fixed assets, including foreign direct investments, from $24 billion this year to $34 billion by 2025. That is, we plan to annually increase the inflow of foreign investment in Kazakhstan by an additional $10 billion. For this, it is very important to participate in the World Exhibition in Dubai,” said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov.

International investors will visit the expo, and it is important for Kazakhstan to show its attractive nature.

“The Kazakh national pavilion will be within the thematic cluster Opportunities; many different investors from around the world will visit it. Approximately 8.8 billion tenge was allocated for construction of the national pavilion and ensuring its functioning. If as a result of visiting our pavilion additional foreign investments come to Kazakhstan, the allocated money will be gained back many times by creating new industries, creating new jobs and additional taxes that will go to the budget. Therefore, it is very important to participate there,” he added.

Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov noted money from the budget has been allocated in previous years. The funds were used to prepare the pavilion, but will also be used to dismantle it following the event and bring it to Kazakhstan. The structure will be rebuilt to represent the nation’s products either in the region or the capital.

Kazakhstan intends to build one of the expo’s most ambitious pavilions. At 3,420 square metres, it will be one of the largest on the site. The pavilion will be located near those of Belarus, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States.

EXPO 2020, with the theme Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, will be open Oct. 20-April 10, 2021. Organisers expect approximately 25 million visitors. The exhibition complex is in the form of a shamrock, with the 150-metre diameter Al-Wasl Plaza at the centre and adjacent to the United Arab Emirates pavilion. The design offers three thematic clusters – Mobility, Opportunities and Sustainability.