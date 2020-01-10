Kazakh company launches electronic government, private sector document exchange service

NUR-SULTAN – The Doculite cloud system now offers Kazakh entrepreneurs the opportunity to exchange documents directly with government bodies in electronic legal form. The service, introduced in November, is available to all companies regardless of their size and scope of activity.

The system was created by Documentolog that has been developing and implementing electronic document management solutions in the Kazakh market for more than 12 years. Doculite has been integrated into the government’s unified electronic document management system, facilitating electronic exchange between companies and government agencies.

The system is currently used mostly by small and medium-sized businesses involving approximately 12,000 individuals and 7,000 organisations. To date, more than 250,000 letters have been sent between companies within the country.

Doculite significantly reduces entrepreneurs’ time and costs, as there is no longer the need to submit hard copies of documents.

“To make an exchange with government bodies, there is a need, at the request of the electronic government gateway, (to have) mandatory encryption for all data, so that no one can read you or hack you or see the contents of the document,” said Doculite development department head Bakhtiyar Alimbayev in an interview with 24.kz.

Organisations are automatically connected to Doculite once they submit an electronic application. The system allows entrepreneurs to send outgoing emails with digital signatures to all government bodies and track document execution and status by entering the unique code assigned to the document. Quasi-state companies are able to receive electronic messages sent by government agencies through egov.kz, the electronic government portal.

Entrepreneurs can also use the Doculite website to check counterparties for reliability and evaluate cooperation security.

In addition, the service allows companies to receive an ST-KZ certificate, an export and industrial document for Kazakh citizens issued by the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Business owners can apply for the certificate electronically using a digital signature and are not tied to a specific location. The new system has reduced the wait time from two weeks to one day.

Documentolog, a leader in the IT sector in the domestic market, was named best IT company in Kazakhstan at the 2018 Digital Bridge Awards. This year, the firm announced its entry into the Russian market.

“Recently, we launched the doculite.ru service in test mode for Russian companies… of course, we expect Russian companies to exchange between Russia and Kazakhstan,” said Documentolog Deputy Director General Madina Dusmagambetova in the same interview.