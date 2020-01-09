Corruption call centre operates round the clock

NUR-SULTAN – The call centre launched by the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency, where citizens are asked to dial #1424 to report all cases of corruption, is demonstrating results.

“Call centre 1424 of the anti-corruption service calls on citizens to take an active part in improving the anti-corruption policy, make suggestions and recommendations and promptly report corruption cases. Number 1424 is available from both mobile and landline phones and the call is free,” reported the agency.

The agency is constantly improving the call centre’s goal of increasing the population’s legal literacy and the effectiveness of preventive measures in combating corruption, as well as providing a timely response.

“Today, the call centre operates around the clock, including at night and on weekends. The centre’s employees give citizens legal advice, as well as immediately transmit reports to the regions of crimes being prepared and committed,” it added.

The call centre is relevant, especially in criminal law environment. The bulk of citizens’ appeals are social in nature, which helps prevent domestic corruption.

“In just the current year, 56 pre-trial investigations were launched on such appeals and 18 have already been sent to court,” said the agency.

One result is a director of the Almaty secondary school No. 98, who in September was fined 1.3 million tenge (US$3,300) and deprived of the right to hold civil service positions for life for receiving a 50,000 tenge (US$130) bribe for transferring a student.

On Nov. 2, Almaly District Court No. 2 fined Almaty Department of State Architecture and Construction Control Chief Specialist B. Bolatayev nine million tenge (US$23,500) and deprived him of the right to hold civil service positions for life for an attempt to receive a 400,000 tenge (US$1,000) bribe.

Atyrau Court No. 2 convicted Administrative Police Department Senior Inspector D. Kalbayev Dec. 19 for receiving a 40,000 tenge (US$100) bribe from a citizen for not bringing the man to administrative responsibility. The officer received a 1.2 million tenge (US$3,100) fine and was deprived of the right to occupy civil service positions and special ranks for life.

Investigations in criminal cases in Turkestan Region are ongoing. A Zhetisai district secondary school director is suspected of receiving a 100,000 tenge (US$260) bribe from a citizen to be employed as an English teacher. A Sairam District Akimat (government administration) Department of Employment and Social Programmes chief specialist is also under investigation for receiving a bribe to transfer benefits to large families.