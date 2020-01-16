Central Asian country representatives discuss new extremism tendencies

NUR-SULTAN – Government, civil society and international organisation representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan met in Dushanbe, Tajikistan Dec. 17-18 for the fourth New Tendencies in Violent Extremism and Preventive Measures regional dialogue, reported undp.org.

“This dialogue serves as a platform for governments, experts and the research community to explore and elaborate on required measures in strengthening prevention of violent extremism. In particular, it is crucial for young people who are mostly at risk of being targeted by violent extremism,” said Pratibha Mehta, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Tajikistan.

The discussion centred on the tendencies and challenges caused by extremist organisations using digital methods for attracting new members and spreading extremist messages. Governments in the region have responded to these challenges with corresponding policies, and dialogue participants noted the efficiency of the strategies.

Those in attendance also exchanged their expertise and experience in repatriating, rehabilitating and socially reintegrating citizens who joined international conflicts. The project aims to build community resilience to violent extremism in Central Asia by improving young people’s socio-economic status.

The event was held within the Strengthening Community Resilience and Regional Cooperation in Central Asia regional project funded by the Japanese government and implemented by UNDP. The $6.4-million project is being executed in a 30-month period from 2018-2020.

The initiative is aimed at mobilising Central Asian young people as a potential force to counter extremist influences and narratives in vulnerable communities. The objective will hopefully be achieved in the four countries through local-level youth engagement initiatives and measures to improve their employability. The range of activities is aimed at supporting regional networking, as well as exchanging knowledge and experiences in relation to preventing youth radicalisation in the region.