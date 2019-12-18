Kazakhstan allocates 10 scholarships for Uzbek students

NUR-SULTAN – Maksut Narikbayev Kazakh University of Humanities and Law (KAZGUU) has allocated 10 scholarships to secondary school graduates from Uzbekistan, university board chair Talgat Narikbayev announced Dec. 6.

“These scholarships show that higher education in Kazakhstan opens itself to the Uzbek education market. Considering that Uzbekistan has been closed up in this regard, this is another proof of warming up of relationships between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” his representative said exclusively to The Astana Times.

The Narikbayev Scholarship covers the cost of tuition and accommodations.

“The State Inspectorate for Supervision of the Education Quality under the Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers will choose the students. We only provide the criteria. In the first stage, a student needs to submit a CV with his or her academic, extracurricular and sports achievements and an essay. The second stage is an interview with admissions. The Uzbek Ministry of Education announces it to schoolchildren in Uzbekistan and the selection will be made in two stages using technologies,” the representative added.

Students applying to economics, linguistics and other social sciences and humanities-related programmes must write an essay in English on the topic “Why did I choose KAZGUU and why should it choose me?” Those applying to law programmes will need to write an essay in English, Kazakh or Russian on the topic “Correlation of the Concept of Law and Justice.”

The university announced the scholarships at a meeting with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov and Minister of Public Education Sherzod Shermatov during the Scopus Award ceremony for scientific achievements.

As part of his trip, Narikbayev also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Uzbek Deputy Minister of Justice and Tashkent State University of Law Rector Rakhim Khakimov. The memorandum envisions an agreement on academic mobility with a faculty and student exchange programme. KAZGUU will also provide advisory and methodological assistance to Tashkent State University of Law.

The decision on the scholarships came as a response to First President and Nur-Otan Party Chairperson Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Nov. 28 proposal during the Heads of Central Asian States consultative meeting. He suggested allocating 10 scholarships to students from each nation in the region to study at Kazakhstan’s best universities. KAZGUU is also planning to provide a similar offer to students from Turkmenistan.