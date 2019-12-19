Kazakh President reshuffles key government positions

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Dec. 18 signed several decrees relieving some politicians and senior officials from their posts and appointing others, reported akorda.kz.

The President’s decree relieved Darkhan Kaletayev, 47, from the position of the First Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, which he occupied since March. Maulen Ashimbayev, 48, who occupied the post of the Assistant to the President since July replaced him. Before that, Ashimbayev was the Nur-Otan Party Deputy Chair, and he had previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the President as well as Director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies.

Kanat Bozumbayev, 50, formerly the Minister of Energy, was appointed Assistant to the President. Later in the day, Nurlan Nogayev, 52, an oilman and energy specialist by training and until recently the Akim (Governor) of the Atyrau Region, was appointed Minister of Energy. In turn, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, 58, was relieved of his position as First Vice Minister of Energy and appointed Akim of the Atyrau Region.

Imangali Tasmagambetov was relieved from the post of the Kazakh Ambassador to Russia, which he held since February 2017. The new ambassador has not been appointed yet.

Tasmagambetov turned 63 Dec. 9, which is the retirement age in Kazakhstan. Due to his reaching this age, he was relieved from his post. In the past, Tasmagambetov had served as Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Assistant to the President and Akim (Mayor) of Astana and Almaty.

Madina Abylkassymova was relieved from her position as Deputy Chairwoman of the National Bank, which she held for nine months. She was appointed Chairwoman of the newly established Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market. Tokayev signed Nov. 11 a decree on the National Bank’s reorganisation, which separates the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market from the bank.

The new agency will regulate and develop the financial market, set standards for the activities of financial organisations and create incentives for improving the corporate governance of financial organisations.

The President also relieved Dulat Adyrbekov from the post of Commander of the Troops of the ‘Astana’ Regional Command, which he occupied since April 2018. Before that, he was the Deputy Commander on Educational and Socio-Legal Work.