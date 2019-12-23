Amendment obliges agriculture graduates to work three years in rural areas

NUR-SULTAN – Beginning in 2020, agricultural university graduates studying under the rural youth quota system will be required to work in the country’s rural areas for three years. The Ministry of Agriculture believes the measure will help resolve domestic farmers growing need for professional staff.

The ministry has initiated a number of amendments to national legislation concerning training agricultural industry specialists. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the relevant law Oct. 28.

The new legislative act “On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Agro-Industrial Complex Regulation” amended Article 47 “The rights, duties and responsibilities of students and pupils” of the Law “On Education.”

“The change in legislation provides an opportunity for rural youth who have received higher or postgraduate education at the expense of the state to find jobs in agricultural organisations regardless of ownership,” noted the ministerial statement.

The concept also solves issues of providing youth with work and excludes admission through rural quotas to those applicants who knowingly do not plan to work in rural areas or practice their agricultural professions.

The law also requires the Ministry of Education and Science to transfer the right to complete the state educational order for training agricultural specialists to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Experts agree three years in the field will serve as good experience for young specialists. The government will provide social support and benefits during their stay.