Jackie Chan Kicks Off Filming of ‘Armour of God: Ultimatum’ in Kazakhstan

ALMATY – International film star Jackie Chan attended the official launch ceremony of the international feature film “Armour of God: Ultimatum” in Almaty on July 9, marking the start of a major Kazakhstan-China cinematic collaboration, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information’s press service.

The ceremony brought together Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy, Almaty Region Governor Marat Sultangaziyev, and representatives of Kazakhstan’s and the international film industries.

Welcoming Chan, Balayeva thanked the actor for his contribution to strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and China.

“Thank you for promoting Kazakhstan’s culture on the global stage and for contributing to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between our countries. I wish you continued creative success and every achievement in the upcoming production,” she said.

During the event, Chan met with young artists from Almaty and aspiring filmmakers who recently graduated from the Temirbek Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. He encouraged them to pursue their creative ambitions, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and passion for their craft. The children presented the actor with portraits they had created in his honor.

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative photograph featuring the traditional film slate, an internationally recognized symbol marking the beginning of principal photography.

The project is being produced with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information and China’s state-owned China Film Group Corporation. Production is led by Kazakhstan’s Sälem Entertainment in partnership with Hong Kong-based Billion Target.

Filming is scheduled to take place from July through October 2026 across Almaty, the Almaty Region and the Mangystau Region under the direction of Kazakh filmmaker Robert Kun. The film is intended for international theatrical release.

Officials described the production as a strategic project that will help showcase Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage, tourism potential and investment opportunities to global audiences.

The movie is also expected to support the development of film tourism, strengthen international cooperation in the creative industries and further establish Kazakhstan as a destination for major international film productions.