Parliamentary Election Campaign Rolls Across Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Political parties stepped up campaigning nationwide in the first week of Kazakhstan’s first elections to the Kurultai, the country’s new unicameral parliament. Since the campaign officially began July 23, parties have held tours, public forums, sporting events and meetings with voters to promote their platforms ahead of the Aug. 23 vote.

Adilet launches nationwide caravan

The Adilet party kicked off one of the largest outreach initiatives of the campaign on July 24 by sending mobile caravans across Kazakhstan.

Over the next month, the caravans are expected to visit more than 100 cities, district centers and villages, traveling more than 14,000 kilometers. Around 200 party representatives, including Kurultai candidates, campaign staff, experts and activists, will participate in the project, with organizers expecting to meet more than 10,000 voters.

The campaign focuses on increasing household incomes, strengthening regional economies, improving public services, accelerating digitalization and supporting entrepreneurship. Party representatives are also gathering public feedback on proposed legislative reforms.

During a visit to the Turkistan Region, Adilet candidates met with artisans and tourism industry representatives to discuss the development of the creative economy, traditional crafts and domestic tourism. The party proposed granting artisans formal legal status, arguing that craftspeople preserve Kazakhstan’s historical heritage, cultural identity and national traditions while contributing to economic growth.

Aq Jol engages business community

The Aq Jol Democratic Party held a large business forum in Almaty on July 24, bringing together more than 200 representatives of small, medium-sized and large enterprises, industry associations and business experts.

Discussions centered on tax reform, reducing administrative barriers for businesses, preventing unlawful inspections and improving financing programs for small and medium-sized enterprises. Participants also emphasized support for domestic manufacturers and policies aimed at import substitution.

According to the party, the forum was designed to establish direct dialogue with entrepreneurs and develop legislative proposals to strengthen Kazakhstan’s business climate.

Auyl focuses on rural healthcare

Representatives of the Auyl party, which advocates for stronger rural communities, met with healthcare workers on July 25 as part of their nationwide campaign.

Party members outlined proposals to strengthen the agricultural sector, improve rural infrastructure, enhance education and workforce training in the regions, and expand support for rural entrepreneurship and agricultural science.

Baytaq promotes green agenda

The Baytaq Green Party launched its campaign with an environmental marathon at Astana’s Triathlon Park on July 24.

More than 200 party members, candidates, activists and supporters participated in the 2.5-kilometer run. Organizers said the event was intentionally scheduled early in the morning, when traffic is lighter and air quality is at its best, to highlight the party’s environmental message.

The next day, the party presented its election platform outdoors in Astana’s Green Belt during a meeting with employees of Astana Ormany, the organization responsible for maintaining the capital’s protective forest belt.

Party representatives emphasized issues including air quality, access to clean drinking water, food security and the creation of green jobs, describing environmental protection as directly linked to public health and quality of life.

People’s Party highlights creative economy and energy

The People’s Party of Kazakhstan launched the campaign with the release of its official anthem, “Halqymmen Birge” (Together with My People), along with a music video.

The party said the creative format reflects its support for Kazakhstan’s creative economy, noting that the video features footage from its real projects, public events, and community initiatives.

During campaign visits to Pavlodar, party candidates met with employees of Pavlodarenergo and participated in a women’s forum.

Speaking to energy sector workers, party chairman Nursultan Shokanov stressed the importance of protecting labor rights while investing in modern energy infrastructure.

“Reliable energy supplies are the foundation of industrial growth and investment,” he said, adding that Kazakhstan should develop its own advanced technologies rather than relying solely on imported solutions.

Social democrats call for pension reform

The Nationwide Social Democratic Party organized a public sporting event, the Freedom Marathon, on July 25.

Participants completed the course using Nordic walking poles, symbolizing solidarity between generations. The event highlighted one of the party’s flagship campaign proposals, gradually lowering the retirement age to 58 for women and 60 for men.

According to the party, pension reform should guarantee every retiree a dignified standard of living. Party representatives said respect for older generations is a measure of a society’s maturity. They also argued that lowering the retirement age could be financed by reducing government spending, bringing more businesses out of the shadow economy and introducing fairer taxation for large corporations, rather than by cutting social benefits.

Respublica begins campaign in Karagandy

The Respublica party launched its nationwide campaign in Karagandy on July 25. Party candidates met with more than 1,000 residents during the first day, including farmers, entrepreneurs, students, factory workers and civic activists. Similar meetings are planned across Kazakhstan throughout the campaign.

Speakers focused on developing domestic manufacturing, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, creating new jobs, expanding digitalization and improving education while promoting equal opportunities. During the regional visit, party representatives also toured agricultural enterprises and manufacturing facilities and met with business leaders and young people.