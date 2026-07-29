Kazakhstan Advances Regional AI Ambitions Through New Technology Hub 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan plans to establish another international technology hub dedicated to artificial intelligence and startup development, expanding its network of innovation platforms as the country seeks to position itself as a regional AI hub through global partnerships, talent development and private investment.

The initiative was discussed during Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s July 27 meeting with Balaji Srinivasan, founder of the international technology community Network School. The two sides explored cooperation in artificial intelligence, startup development and technology entrepreneurship, including plans to establish an international innovation hub in the Akmola Region with future expansion into Alatau City.

The project reflects Kazakhstan’s broader strategy of building a comprehensive AI ecosystem that extends beyond infrastructure to include education, innovation, international partnerships and talent attraction.

The initiative comes as Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its international profile in artificial intelligence. Earlier, the country became a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), underscoring its ambition to contribute to global AI governance while developing its own innovation ecosystem.

A privately funded innovation ecosystem

Unlike many technology initiatives led by governments, the proposed Network School project would be financed entirely through private investment.

During the meeting, the parties discussed establishing Network City in the Burabai area—a technology-oriented community designed to bring together entrepreneurs, engineers, software developers and researchers. The concept combines educational programs, coworking spaces, startup accelerators, hackathons and international conferences within a single innovation ecosystem.

A memorandum on establishing the Network School initiative in Kazakhstan has already been signed with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, marking the first practical step toward implementation.

Srinivasan said Kazakhstan has significant potential to integrate into global networks of talent and investment, highlighting opportunities for cooperation with international technology communities.

Building on existing foundations

The proposed hub would complement Kazakhstan’s expanding digital infrastructure rather than replace existing institutions.

In recent years, the government has invested heavily in projects including Astana Hub, the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center, Tomorrow School, TUMO, and the planned Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz. Together, these initiatives form the backbone of the country’s strategy, which aims to accelerate digital transformation and artificial intelligence adoption across the economy.

Bektenov emphasized that attracting international expertise remains a strategic priority, noting that Kazakhstan views the development of human capital, science and innovation as long-term drivers of economic competitiveness.

Competing for global talent

The Network School initiative reflects a broader trend among countries seeking to compete not only for technology companies but also for highly skilled professionals capable of developing new AI applications.

By bringing internationally recognized innovation communities to Kazakhstan, policymakers hope to accelerate knowledge transfer, expand opportunities for local entrepreneurs and integrate the country more closely into global technology networks.

The emphasis on education is particularly significant. Rather than focusing solely on attracting established companies, the initiative aims to develop a pipeline of engineers, founders and researchers while connecting them with international investors and technology leaders.