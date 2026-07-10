From Football to Photography, Weekend Highlights in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – This weekend’s lineup offers a mix of cultural traditions, live performances, sports and visual art, with events ranging from a celebration of Kazakh heritage to cinematic music concerts and contemporary exhibitions. The Astana Times has curated a guide of events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

BaiQymyz national festival on July 11 – 12

BaiQymyz is Kazakhstan’s first national festival celebrating the best kumys. The event brings together traditional cuisine, horse and saddle exhibitions, family-friendly activities, and live music. With a 45 million tenge (US$84,447) prize fund, a headline performance by Sadraddin, and a Kazakhstan Record in the making, it’s a dynamic celebration of culture, taste, and heritage.

Venue: Kazanat Hippodrome. Tickets are available here.

Jubilee solo exhibition of Nurbek Zhardemov, July 11 – Aug. 30

Discover the artistic world of Nurbek Zhardemov at the “Aqjaiyq Ölkem” exhibition, where paintings inspired by Kazakh heritage, cultural memory and personal reflection come together. The exhibition offers visitors a journey through tradition and contemporary artistic expression.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Football match, July 12

Football fans can cheer on one of the season’s biggest Kazakhstan Premier League clashes as FC Astana hosts FC Aktobe in a highly anticipated match.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“The Music of Hans Zimmer” concert, July 12

Dive into the cinematic universe with Tynda.music’s spellbinding tribute to the legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. Experience the symphony orchestra and choir as they breathe life into Zimmer’s unforgettable compositions, merging electronic and orchestral elements in a mesmerizing performance.

From the sweeping soundscapes of “Interstellar” to the majestic melodies of “The Lion King” and the swashbuckling adventures of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” immerse yourself in the magic of Zimmer’s iconic works.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Not Just Ballet” performance, July 12

Experience an evening where graceful choreography, expressive movement and captivating performances celebrate the beauty of dance.

Venue: Korean Theatre of Musical Comedy; 158 Bogenbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Nature touched” exhibition, July 11 – 30

Explore a thought-provoking photography exhibition that reflects on femininity through the interplay of the human body and nature. Blending light, texture and organic forms, the photographs invite visitors to contemplate the connection between inner experience and the natural world.

Venue: Almaty Gallery; 44 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.