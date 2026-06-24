From Astana to Paris: Why World is Sweating Through Early Summer Heatwave

ASTANA — Temperatures are rising across Kazakhstan as parts of Europe experience one of the most intense early-summer heatwaves in recent years, with forecasters warning that extreme heat is becoming an increasingly common feature of the global climate.

In Kazakhstan, meteorologists forecast intensifying heat in several regions this week. According to Kazhydromet, temperatures in some parts of the country may reach 35-39 degrees Celsius, while western and southern regions could reach 40-42 degrees Celsius. Dust storms, strong winds, thunderstorms and localized rainfall are also expected in different parts of the country as contrasting air masses move across the region.

The hot weather follows an unusually warm start to summer. Earlier forecasts from Kazhydromet indicated that temperatures across much of Kazakhstan in June would remain above long-term climate norms.

Europe faces record temperatures

While Kazakhstan prepares for another week of high temperatures, several European countries are confronting a much more severe heatwave, Reuters reported. France, Spain, Italy, Britain and other countries have issued heat alerts as temperatures approach or exceed 40 degrees Celsius. In France, officials placed dozens of administrative regions under the highest heat warning level, while temperatures in some areas were forecast to reach 42-43 degrees Celsius.

French authorities reported widespread disruptions, including school closures, transport delays and increased pressure on emergency services. In some regions, unusually high nighttime temperatures have raised concerns because the lack of overnight cooling can increase health risks during prolonged heatwaves.

Britain also issued heat alerts as temperatures approached record June levels, with forecasts suggesting highs of up to 38 degrees Celsius in parts of England and Wales. Transport operators warned of possible disruptions, while schools and health services implemented measures to protect vulnerable populations.

Spain’s weather agency issued red alerts in several regions, where temperatures were forecast to reach 44 degrees Celsius. Italy issued multiple heat warnings as authorities prepared for extreme conditions.

The extreme temperatures have had a human toll. French authorities reported multiple deaths linked to the heatwave and said 40 people had drowned since June 18 while trying to cool off. Across Europe, governments issued emergency warnings as temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in parts of France, Spain and Italy.

Why is the heat arriving so early?

Meteorologists attribute the European heatwave to a large high-pressure system, often referred to as a “heat dome” or “Omega block,” which traps hot air over affected regions and limits cloud formation and rainfall. The weather pattern has allowed hot air from North Africa to spread northward across the continent. The heatwave arrived shortly after the summer solstice, raising concerns that Europe could face a prolonged period of extreme temperatures during the hottest months of the year.

The current heatwave is not limited to Europe. Across many regions of the Northern Hemisphere, weather services have reported above-average temperatures and more frequent extreme heat events in recent years. Scientists say rising global temperatures increase the likelihood that heatwaves will become more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense.

Kazakhstan has also experienced increasingly hot summers. Earlier this year, forecasters warned that temperatures in some regions could reach as high as 45 degrees Celsius during the 2026 summer season.