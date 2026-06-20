Four Tigers Brought to Kazakhstan for Reintroduction Program Get Names

ASTANA — Four Amur tigers recently transferred to Kazakhstan as part of a landmark effort to restore the tiger population in the country have received official names, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported.

According to the ministry, the names were jointly selected by the Kazakh and Russian sides and are intended to symbolize bilateral cooperation and the historical connection of the project to the natural heritage of Central and East Asia.

The adult male tiger was named Amur, the adult female was named Umit, the male cub received the name Turan, and the female cub was named Ussuri.

After arriving in Kazakhstan, the animals were placed in specially prepared enclosures at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve, where they are currently undergoing an adaptation period under the constant supervision of wildlife specialists and veterinary teams. Officials reported that the tigers are adapting well to local natural and climatic conditions and remain in stable health.

Following the completion of the adaptation phase and a comprehensive assessment of their condition, the animals will be prepared for release into the wild. Before release, the tigers will be fitted with satellite tracking collars to enable continuous monitoring of their movements and provide researchers with real-time data on their integration into the ecosystem.

The transfer is part of Kazakhstan’s long-term tiger reintroduction initiative aimed at restoring a wild tiger population in the Ili-Balkhash region. The project represents one of the most ambitious wildlife conservation efforts in Central Asia and is being implemented in cooperation with Russian conservation authorities.