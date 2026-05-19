More Than 84% of Kazakh Citizens Say Country Is Moving in Positive Direction, Survey Finds

ALMATY – A large majority of Kazakh citizens positively assess the country’s current direction of development, according to a new nationwide survey commissioned by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS).

The survey, conducted between April 10 and May 10, found that 84.4% of respondents believe Kazakhstan is moving in the right direction. The results suggest consistently high levels of support across different demographic and social groups, with only minor variations between urban and rural residents, genders and age groups.

According to the study, 84% of urban residents expressed a positive view of the country’s development course, while support among rural residents was slightly higher at 85.2%. Researchers noted that the data indicates a broadly shared perception of the country’s direction regardless of place of residence.

Women demonstrated slightly higher levels of optimism than men. Positive assessments were recorded among 86.2% of female respondents, 4.3 points higher than among men. The strongest support was registered among young people, with 89.3% of respondents in younger age groups saying the country is moving in the right direction.

The survey also found a correlation between economic perceptions and political attitudes. Respondents who reported improvements in their purchasing power or personal financial situation were more likely to positively evaluate the current political course.

According to KazISS, the findings indicate that public assessments of the country’s development remain predominantly positive across key socio-demographic categories.

The sociological survey included 8,000 respondents over the age of 18 from all 17 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the three cities of national significance – Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.