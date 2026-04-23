Transit Along Trans-Caspian Route Triples Over Five Years as Kazakhstan Expands Port Infrastructure

ALMATY – Transit volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) have tripled over the past five years, as Kazakhstan continues to invest in port infrastructure and logistics capacity, officials said during a working visit to the Mangystau Region.

Nurzhan Kelbuganov, chairman of the railway and water transport committee under the Transport Ministry, reviewed progress on key maritime and fleet development projects and held meetings with shipping company executives, reported the ministry’s press service.

During the visit, Kelbuganov inspected marine terminals and discussed strategic priorities for further development of the route.

Several major projects have been completed, including the construction of a container hub and a vessel traffic management system at the Port of Aktau, as well as dredging operations and the modernization of berth No.1 at the Port of Kuryk.

Additional improvements include the development of roadside service infrastructure within the port area.

Developments planned for 2026

By the end of this year, authorities plan to complete further dredging works at Aktau and the Ersai terminal in Kuryk, construct a new container terminal at Ersai, modernize berths No. 2, 4, and 5 in Kuryk, and acquire additional tugboats.

Digital solutions will also be introduced and integrated into a unified digital ecosystem for the TITR.

Officials say these projects will increase port capacity and reinforce Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit hub along the Trans-Caspian corridor. Transit volumes are expected to continue growing, with plans to reach 300,000 containers annually by 2030.