Russian FM Visits Astana, Discusses Putin’s Upcoming Trip

ASTANA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 30 and was received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev.

The discussions focused on preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan, scheduled for late May.

In talks with Kosherbayev, the diplomats emphasized that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia exceeded $27 billion by the end of 2025, with further growth potential identified. Over the past 20 years, Russian investment in Kazakhstan has reached $29.3 billion, while Kazakh investment in Russia has totaled $9 billion, the ministry’s press service reported.

The officials highlighted strong industrial cooperation, notably in energy, transport, logistics, and manufacturing. New areas of collaboration include digital solutions, artificial intelligence, and high technologies.

They also discussed major infrastructure projects, including the North-South International Transport Corridor, the Western Europe-Western China Highway, and the expansion of border infrastructure capacity.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a 2027-2028 cooperation action plan between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia.