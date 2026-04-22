Regional Ecological Summit 2026 Kicks Off in Astana, Uniting Global Leaders on Environmental Action

ASTANA – The Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES) officially kicked off in Kazakhstan’s capital on April 22, bringing together global and regional leaders to address urgent environmental challenges.

Organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in partnership with the United Nations and other international organizations, the summit marks the first large-scale platform dedicated to developing coordinated, region-wide solutions for ecosystem protection, water and land resource management, and biodiversity conservation across Central Asia, reported the summit’s press service.

The summit opened with a high-level plenary session attended by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and features a comprehensive agenda structured around eight priority areas, including climate transition, food security, sustainable resource management, and environmental innovation.

Over the course of 58 events, participants will engage in strategic dialogue, including consultations on establishing an International Water Organization under the UN. The program will culminate in the adoption of key documents, including the joint declaration, the Ecological Solidarity of Central Asia, and a Regional Action Program for 2026-2030.

Alongside the summit, the RES 2026 EXPO showcases green technologies and national achievements, highlighting Kazakhstan’s efforts in biodiversity conservation and smart environmental solutions, with participation from hundreds of companies and thousands of visitors worldwide.