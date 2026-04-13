Kazakhstan’s Top 10 Export Partners Account for Nearly 80% of Trade in 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s top 10 export partners accounted for 79% of the country’s total exports in 2025, underscoring the continued concentration of its external trade, according to the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics’ report, published on Feb. 16.

Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $143.9 billion in January–December 2025, marking a 1.3% increase compared to 2024 in nominal terms. Exports totaled $79 billion, down 3.2%, while imports rose 7.4% to $64.8 billion.

Key trade partners

Kazakhstan’s main export destinations in 2025 included Italy and China, which accounted for 19.8% and 19.2% of exports, respectively. Russia followed them with 10.3%, the Netherlands with 7.6%, Türkiye with 4.9%, and Uzbekistan with 4.5%. These countries continue to anchor Kazakhstan’s export flows, particularly for energy resources.

On the import side, Kazakhstan relied most heavily on Russia and China, which supplied 29.7% and 29.2% of imports, respectively. Other key partners included Germany (4.8%), South Korea (3.5%), the United States (3.3%) and France (2.4%).

Energy and raw materials dominate exports

Kazakhstan’s export structure remained heavily reliant on commodities, with crude oil and petroleum products accounting for 50.5% of total exports. Other export categories included radioactive chemical elements and isotopes at 5.3%, refined copper and copper alloys at 5.2%, copper ores and concentrates at 3.6%, and ferroalloys at 2.6%.

This composition highlights the country’s continued dependence on energy and mineral resources, although processed metals also play a notable role.

Imports led by vehicles and pharmaceuticals

On the import side, Kazakhstan’s purchases were led by passenger cars, which made up 4.4% of total imports. Pharmaceuticals followed at 2.8%, along with telephone equipment at 2.4%, vehicle bodies at 2.3%, and auto parts and components at 2.2%. The structure reflects sustained domestic demand for consumer goods, transport equipment and healthcare products.

While overall trade turnover posted modest growth, the divergence between declining exports and rising imports signals a shift in Kazakhstan’s external trade dynamics. The data suggests increasing domestic demand alongside ongoing reliance on commodity exports, highlighting the importance of diversification efforts in the coming years.