Kazakhstan Expands UK Partnership with Visa Talks and Growing $1.6 Billion Trade

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is set to host branches of British universities and expand cooperation in energy, trade, and technology under a new agreement with the United Kingdom, as both sides look to surpass last year’s $1.6 billion trade turnover in 2025.

The plans were outlined as Kazakhstan’s Senate (Parliament’s upper chamber) ratified a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement, Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov said during the April 16 session.

Visa liberalization on the agenda

Kazakhstan is also working to ease visa procedures with the UK, particularly for students, academics, business representatives, and official delegations. Issetov acknowledged an existing imbalance, noting that the UK has recently tightened migration requirements.

“We see this as a step-by-step process, starting with visa facilitation procedures for students and professionals,” he said.

Energy companies expand engagement

British oil majors Shell and BP are maintaining and expanding their presence in Kazakhstan, Isetov said. According to Issetov, earlier reports suggesting Shell’s potential withdrawal from the Kazakh market were not confirmed.

“In March, the Ministry of Energy and Shell signed a new exploration contract in the Aktobe Region, which will run until 2032. This confirms the company’s continued presence,” he said.

BP is also stepping up its activity. According to Issetov, KazMunayGas and BP recently signed an agreement on geological exploration in the Mangystau Region.

Speaking about the economic links, he highlighted that the bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and the UK rose sharply to $1.6 billion last year, rebounding from $886 million in 2024 and $1.2 billion in 2023.

Kazakhstan exports mainly raw materials, including oil and rare earth metals, while the UK supplies vehicles, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and construction equipment.

Education cooperation in focus

The agreement paves the way for UK universities to open branches in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening academic exchange, training specialists, and improving access to international education.

The initiative builds on recent agreements signed in London, including a memorandum on university cooperation, and is expected to enhance the country’s human capital development.