Kazakhstan Expands Grain Exports as Shipments Grow Across Central Asia

ASTANA – Grain and flour exports in grain equivalent totaled 9.9 million tons from September 2025 to March, up from 8.7 million tons during the same period a year earlier, indicating a positive trend in external supplies.

Significant growth was recorded across several key destinations. Grain exports to Uzbekistan increased by 15%, rising from 7.3 million tons to 8.4 million tons, while shipments to the Kyrgyz Republic grew 1.7 times, from 233,000 tons to 393,000 tons, reported the Agriculture Ministry on April 8.

Exports to Afghanistan also rose substantially, increasing by 35% from 1.1 million tons to 1.5 million tons. Deliveries to Turkmenistan expanded 1.5 times, from 105,000 tons to 156,000 tons.

The overall growth in export volumes highlights steady demand for Kazakh agricultural products in foreign markets and the effectiveness of measures to improve logistics and expand export routes.