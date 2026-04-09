Kazakhstan Expands Air Connectivity as Air Astana Launches Shanghai Flights

ASTANA – Air Astana is strengthening connectivity between Kazakhstan and China with a new direct Almaty-Shanghai flight, launched in late March, the company said during a press conference in Shanghai.

The route operates three times a week and complements existing flights to Beijing, Guangzhou, Sanya, Urumqi and Yining.

With the addition of Shanghai, the Air Astana Group now operates up to 32 weekly flights between Kazakhstan and six Chinese cities, expanding travel options and supporting both direct and transit passenger flows between Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe and Asia.

The new route to one of China’s largest business hubs marks a significant step in the airline’s expansion in China. It reflects its long-term commitment to strengthening connectivity between the two countries, which began with its first Almaty-Beijing flight in December 2002.

In 2025, the group carried more than 250,000 passengers between Kazakhstan and China, a 96% increase compared to 2024.

“The launch of flights to Shanghai marks an important milestone in the development of our route network and reflects the strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and China,” said Ibrahim Canliel, chief executive officer of the Air Astana Group.

He added that growing demand from both business and leisure travelers is partly supported by the visa-free regime, noting that the new destination will further enhance connectivity and provide convenient onward connections across the airline’s network.