Kazakhstan Enters Top 30 Countries Globally in Employment Rate in 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan ranked 29th globally in employment levels in 2025, with 67% of its population aged 15 and above engaged in work, according to data from the International Labour Organization’s (ILOSTAT) World Employment and Social Outlook: May 2025 Update.

The report places Kazakhstan alongside countries such as New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand, which recorded the same employment rate. Kazakhstan’s ranking puts it ahead of several larger economies. The employment rate stood at 59% in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, while France recorded a lower figure of 52%.

The data highlights relatively strong labor market participation in Kazakhstan compared to many advanced economies. Qatar topped the global ranking with an employment rate of 87%. Other countries in the top ten include the Solomon Islands, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Cambodia.

The ranking is based on data compiled by the International Labor Organization and reflects the share of employed individuals within the total population aged 15 and above. The figures were published as part of the organization’s latest global labor market assessment for 2025.