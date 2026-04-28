Kazakhstan and Israel Deepen Ties in Tech and Trade Talks

ASTANA — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog held talks on April 27 during the Israeli president’s official visit, focusing on trade, technology and regional matters.

Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, linking the move to efforts to support regional stability and expand international engagement. The officials discussed bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in high technology, reported Akorda.

In expanded talks with delegations, the Presidents noted continued development of relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993, including political dialogue and economic cooperation. Tokayev highlighted interest in joint projects in artificial intelligence and digitalization, identified as national priorities for this year.

Herzog pointed to the potential to increase trade turnover and business contacts, proposing steps such as launching direct flights and advancing agreements, including the elimination of double taxation.

The discussions also covered regional and international matters. Tokayev and Herzog agreed to maintain regular political dialogue and expand cooperation across sectors.