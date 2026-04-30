GITEX AI 2026 to Spotlight Kazakhstan’s Rise as Tech Leader

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus on May 4-5 in Almaty, marking the country’s largest international technology forum to date.

The event will bring together over 600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and more than 10,000 participants, focusing on artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and e-government as Kazakhstan positions itself as a growing digital hub in Central Asia, according to an Informburo news article on April 27.

The initiative aligns with Kazakhstan’s national strategy to accelerate digitalization and strengthen its competitiveness in the global technology landscape. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has previously emphasized the importance of adopting advanced technologies, notably artificial intelligence, as a driver of sustainable economic growth.

Almaty city officials highlighted ongoing efforts to build a strong innovation ecosystem. Plans include launching the Almaty AI Hub this November, covering 10,000 square meters and dedicated to IT and technology companies. A larger long-term project, the Almaty AI Park, is also planned on a 7-hectare site to support tech development and attract international firms.

Organizers and experts noted that the GITEX platform will serve as a bridge between government, investors, and global tech companies, helping to position Almaty as one of the leading innovation centers in Central Asia. The event is fully sponsored, with minimal use of state budget funds, reflecting strong private-sector and international interest in Kazakhstan’s digital economy.