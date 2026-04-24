From Pages to Pitch: Book Fair, Ballet and Football Bring Weekend to Life

ASTANA – As the weekend approaches, Astana and Almaty are set to welcome a vibrant mix of cultural and entertainment events. Whether you are interested in theater, concert or exhibitions, this weekend has something for everyone. The editorial team of The Astana Times has selected the line-up of events to enjoy with your loved ones.

Astana

Astana Eurasian Book Fair, April 22-26

The Astana Eurasian Book Fair 2026 brings together a wide range of cultural events for readers of all ages. The international gathering features book presentations, discussions, and autograph sessions with authors from different countries, along with a broad selection of books offered directly by publishers.

The program also includes activities for children, with a dedicated play area, as well as prize giveaways for visitors. Blending literature, entertainment and community, the fair offers something for every book lover.

Venue: President’s Center of Culture and Museum; 1A Alihan Bokeihan Street. Get more information here.

“Le Corsaire” ballet, April 25-28

The classical ballet “Le Corsaire” set to music by Adolphe Adam tells a dramatic story of love, betrayal and adventure on the high seas. Inspired by Lord Byron’s poem, the production follows the lives of corsairs, blending romance, humor and spectacle. Known for its demanding choreography and vivid storytelling, the ballet remains a staple of the international stage.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Grand Choir Performance, April 26

A large-scale choral concert will bring together powerful vocal ensembles for an evening of rich, harmonious sound. Featuring a mix of classical and contemporary works, the performance highlights the blend of voices, technical precision and emotional depth that define choral music.

Venue: OzgeEpic creative hub; 12A Beybarys Sultan Street. Tickets are available here.

Football match, April 26

Football fans can look forward to an exciting clash as FC Astana takes on FC Atyrau. The match promises high-energy action in Kazakhstan’s top division, with strong fan support helping create an electric stadium atmosphere.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Two Carpets” ballet, April 25-26

“Two Carpets” is a two-act neoclassical ballet that combines contemporary choreography with expressive storytelling. Blending historical truth with artistic fiction, it presents a story that is both improbable and believable – unfolding in a world where lives, countries and eras intertwine like threads in a carpet.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Kyz Zhibek” opera, April 25

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan with the spectacular “Kyz Zhibek” opera. This legendary tale of love, fate, and sacrifice follows Kyz Zhibek and Tolegen on their tragic yet beautiful journey, brought to life through stunning music and breathtaking stage design.

Venue: Abay Opera Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Aura Fest, April 26

Aura Fest continues with a large-scale program of music, entertainment and a vibrant festival atmosphere. Events of this kind bring together diverse audiences through live performances and interactive experiences, creating a dynamic cultural environment.

The second day of the festival highlights Kazakh hip-hop, a growing scene that is shaping its own identity and gaining recognition beyond the country’s borders.

Venue: Asp Arena; Tickets are available here.

Football match, April 26

Fans can expect an exciting matchup as Almaty’s FC Kairat takes on FC Elimai from Semei. The game is set to deliver fast-paced action and a vibrant atmosphere fueled by enthusiastic supporters.

Venue: Central Stadium; 14 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Drag Wars Tournament, April 25 – 26

Motorsport enthusiasts can attend the first stage of the Drag Wars tournament. The event will feature high-speed drag racing, with drivers competing in short-distance acceleration races, offering spectators an adrenaline-filled experience.

Venue: СТК Sokol; 76 km Almaty – Astana highway. Tickets are available here.