Azerbaijan, Russia Reach Settlement and Compensation Agreement Over AZAL Plane Crash Near Aktau 

ASTANA – Azerbaijan and Russia have reached a settlement, including the issue of payment of compensation, in connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the city of Aktau on Dec. 25, 2024, resulting from the unintended operation of an air defense system in the airspace of Russia.

In a joint statement on April 15, the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia said the settlement was reached in accordance with agreements between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia during their meeting in Dushanbe on Oct. 9, 2025.

The steps taken confirm the mutual intention to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of allied interaction.

“We express confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and taking into account each other’s interests, will continue to contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

We once again extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the airplane crash and share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by the tragedy,” reads the statement.