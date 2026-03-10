Turkic States Foreign Ministers Issue Joint Statement on Middle East After Istanbul Meeting

ALMATY – Foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) issued a joint statement expressing concern over the escalation of violence in the Middle East following an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul on March 7.

In the statement, the ministers voiced deep concern over the recent surge in hostilities in the region, noting that ongoing armed conflicts are causing significant humanitarian suffering, loss of life, and broader regional instability.

“The ministers expressed their profound concern over the recent escalation of violence and its devastating consequences throughout the Middle East. They condemned all acts that endanger innocent lives and undermine stability in the region,” reads the statement.

They condemned actions that endanger civilians and emphasized that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The ministers also reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, condemning attacks targeting the territory of both countries, including civilian infrastructure.

“The ministers emphasized that any threats to the security of the Member States of the OTS are a matter of concern for the entire organization and stressed the inadmissibility of the use of force and the need to uphold the universal principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” reads the statement.

The meeting was chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and brought together the foreign ministers of OTS member states, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, along with the organization’s secretary general. Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev led Kazakhstan’s delegation.

During the consultations, participants exchanged views on current regional and global developments. They discussed ways to further strengthen political dialogue, expand institutional cooperation, and advance joint initiatives to deepen integration among Turkic states.

Particular attention was also given to preparations for upcoming events within the organization and to improving coordination among member states across key areas of cooperation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, delegation heads were received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The discussion, among other things, focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation within the framework of Turkic cooperation.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening collaboration among brotherly Turkic nations and enhancing the role of the Turkic world in regional and international affairs.

In addition to the joint statement on developments in the Middle East, the ministers also approved regulations governing cooperation with third parties within the OTS+ format.