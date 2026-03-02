Tokayev Holds Series of Calls with Middle East Leaders Amid Rising Tensions

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a series of high-level contacts with leaders of Middle Eastern countries amid escalating tensions in the region, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s support for dialogue and diplomatic resolution of international conflicts.

Tokayev sent a message to the King of Jordan Abdullah II, conveying support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Jordan during the difficult period, said presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyar.

“President Tokayev urged all sides to refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation and reiterated that international conflicts must be resolved exclusively through diplomatic means,” reads the statement.

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Tokayev discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East and expressed serious concern over the escalation of the conflict, reported the Akorda on March 1.

The Kazakh President voiced firm support and solidarity with the people of Qatar. Sheikh Tamim thanked Kazakhstan for its consistent support and confirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening multifaceted bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership.

Tokayev also spoke with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Expressing concern over the escalating situation, he conveyed respect, support and solidarity to the leadership. He noted with regret that civilian infrastructure had been affected during the recent military attack.

“Kazakhstan regards the UAE as a friendly and brotherly country and stands ready to provide possible assistance if necessary,” Tokayev said, emphasizing that attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE and other Gulf states deserve strong condemnation.

Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, in turn, expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.