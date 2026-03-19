Tokayev Establishes Office of Commissioner for Family Affairs

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree establishing the office of the Commissioner for Family Affairs on March 18.

The new body is intended to strengthen the protection of family rights and interests, reinforce the institution of the family and traditional values, and improve state family and demographic policy, reported Akorda.

According to the decree, the office will also focus on preventing domestic violence and promoting the well-being of families across the country. The position will be voluntary and integrated into the broader framework of the National Commission on Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy.

Oversight of the decree’s implementation has been assigned to the Presidential Administration, while the government is tasked with taking the necessary measures to support its execution.

On March 13, Snezhanna Imasheva was appointed Commissioner for Family Affairs.