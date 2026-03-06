Tokayev Congratulates Women of Kazakhstan on International Women’s Day

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered remarks at a ceremonial event on March 6 in Akorda dedicated to International Women’s Day, congratulating women across the country and recognizing their contribution to Kazakhstan’s development.

“Today at Akorda I express my sincere gratitude to all women of Kazakhstan. Our women work successfully for the benefit of the country and make an enormous contribution to its development,” he said.

President Tokayev highlighted the important role women play across sectors, including public service, the judiciary and law enforcement.

According to him, more than half of Kazakhstan’s judges are women, while over 45,000 women serve in civil protection agencies, the prosecutor’s office, internal affairs bodies, defense structures and special services.

“We are proud of our compatriots who contribute greatly to the prosperity of our homeland and set an example for the younger generation,” he said, noting that the event brought together women representing a wide range of professions from all regions of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev emphasized that women’s professionalism, dedication and responsibility are vital to building what he described as a Just Kazakhstan.

“I would like to especially acknowledge your work. I believe that each of you deserves the highest recognition,” he said.

President Tokayev noted that as Kazakhstan embarks on a path of large-scale modernization, the constructive role of women in society will only continue to grow.

According to him, the draft Constitution, which has been submitted to a nationwide referendum, is a historic document that will determine the country’s future development.

Tokayev also said that the Family Ombudsperson will serve on the National Commission on Women and Family-Demographic Policy as a deputy chair and will regularly report to the head of state on its activities. He emphasized that this system will help establish comprehensive prevention of domestic violence and address other key issues related to family policy.

By presidential decree, several women were awarded state honors for their achievements in public service, significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic and cultural development, and exemplary military and professional service.