SCO Expresses Concern Over Strikes on Iran, Calls for Restraint

ASTANA – The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expressed serious concern over the developments in the Middle East and the military strikes on the territory of Iran in a March 2 statement.

“The SCO Member States consider the use of force as unacceptable and advocate for the resolution of existing differences exclusively by peaceful means, based on dialogue, mutual respect, and taking into account the legitimate interests of all parties, in accordance with the norms of the international law and the principles of the UN Charter,” reads the statement.

The member states underscored the importance of ensuring Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

They also urged the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take immediate measures to counteract the undermining of international peace and security.

The SCO members expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and reaffirmed their solidarity with the government and people of Iran.