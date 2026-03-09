Rare Animal Population Increases by One-Third in Zhambyl Region

ASTANA — Populations of several rare and protected wildlife species in the Zhambyl Region in southern Kazakhstan rose markedly in 2025, according to data from the regional environmental inspection agency cited by Kazinform news agency. More than 20 species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book inhabit there.

Separate annual population monitoring is conducted for two ungulate species – the goitered gazelle and the argali. A total of 699 argali sheep were recorded during the annual count, marking a 33% increase compared to 584 individuals in 2024. The number of goitered gazelles also rose to 1,014, up 10% from the previous year.

Overall monitoring results showed that nearly 300,000 wild animals inhabit the region. These include 2,264 ungulates, 16,435 fur-bearing animals, 68,450 birds and 200,698 waterfowl.

Officials attributed the growth to conservation and biotechnical measures, including supplemental feeding during the winter months. Supplementary feeding was conducted regularly in November and December, and officials reported no recorded cases of animal mortality during that period.

The increase reflects broader wildlife recovery trends in Kazakhstan. The country’s saiga population reached nearly four million animals in 2025, marking continued growth over the past decade.

The article was originally published by Kazinform.