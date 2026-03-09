Public Awareness of Water Scarcity is Growing, Survey Finds

ASTANA — Nearly half of Kazakh people consider water scarcity a serious issue, and a large majority say they are prepared to change everyday habits to conserve water, according to a national survey conducted by the DEMOSCOPE public opinion monitoring bureau on Feb. 5-15.

The survey, conducted among 1,100 adults across Kazakhstan’s regions and the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, examined public perceptions of water scarcity and everyday water-use practices.

Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s 30 most water-stressed countries. The country’s per capita water consumption is nearly three times that of neighboring Russia and Georgia and significantly exceeds the global average. Experts warn that growing pressure on water resources could affect economic development and food security.

Speaking at a Feb. 24 government meeting, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said southern regions of Kazakhstan may face water shortages as early as 2026.

Water scarcity perception and readiness to reduce water use

The results indicated that public awareness of water scarcity is relatively widespread. A total of 32.5% of respondents described the problem as very relevant for the country, and 16.9% considered it rather relevant. Another 30% viewed the issue as moderately important. Approximately 15.1% said water scarcity is not a pressing concern.

The survey also showed strong willingness among citizens to adjust their everyday habits to conserve water resources. A total of 42.8% expressed full readiness to change their behavior to reduce water consumption. Another 36.5% supported conservation efforts within reasonable limits. An additional 12% said they would reduce water use if it resulted in lower household expenses. Only 6.2% said they were not prepared to change their habits.

Daily routines also reflected growing attention to water consumption. A majority of respondents said they pay attention to how much water they use each day. Another 18.3% said they consider the issue occasionally, and one-fifth reported they have never thought about their water consumption.

Simple household practices also illustrated opportunities for conservation. The survey found that 81.2% of respondents turn off the tap while brushing their teeth. Another 10.9% reported doing so inconsistently, and 6.2% said they leave the water running.

Bathing habits also affected water use. Short showers, considered the most water-efficient option, were the most common choice, preferred by 47.8% of respondents. Traditional bathhouses were used by 31.7%, and 13% preferred baths, both of which typically require larger volumes of water. Researchers noted that such choices often depend on housing conditions and available infrastructure.

Who is responsible for saving water

Respondents most frequently identified citizens themselves as responsible for protecting water resources. A total of 45.6% said individuals bear primary responsibility for the rational use of freshwater.

Another 34.7% said responsibility should be shared among all stakeholders. Smaller shares pointed to the government at 11.6% and to business and agriculture at 3.5%.

Structural drivers of water scarcity

Experts emphasized that reducing household consumption alone cannot address Kazakhstan’s water challenges.

International expert Bulat Yessekin, who is also a coordinator of the Central Asian platform on water resources management and climate change, described the region’s water deficit as the result of several interconnected factors. Declining river flows are linked to population growth and expanding economies in neighboring countries, which increase water withdrawals and dam construction.

Climate change also contributes to pressure on water resources through glacier melt and rising evaporation across Central Asia.

The survey was conducted by the DEMOSCOPE bureau of the MediaNet International Center for Journalism via telephone interviews with mobile phone users nationwide. Researchers said the results reflect respondents’ perceptions and provide insight into public attitudes toward water use and conservation.