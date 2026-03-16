Overseas Referendum Voting Concludes with 88.6% Turnout

ALMATY – All 71 referendum polling stations abroad have completed their work, with 12,740 Kazakh citizens voting in 54 countries, resulting in an 88.6% turnout, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

In the United States, where 3 polling stations operated at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions, a 100-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan, Arnold Greenfeld, also took part in the referendum, reported the Kazinform news agency, citing Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in New York.

Due to his advanced age, the referendum commission delivered a mobile ballot box to his residence in New York. Greenfeld is known for his role in founding the Almaty Conservatory, where he worked for more than 50 years, collaborating with prominent musicians, including Yevgeny Brusilovsky, and helping to educate generations of composers.

The three U.S. polling stations were located at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, the Consulate General in New York, and the Consulate General in San Francisco, serving citizens across the southern and southeastern, northern and northeastern, and western states, respectively.

The San Francisco polling station was the last to close, completing overseas voting on March 16 at 8 a.m. Astana time.