Over 4,000 Kazakh Tourists Remain in Gulf States, Provided With Accommodation 

ALMATY – More than 4,000 organized tourists from Kazakhstan are now in Gulf countries following the closure of airspace due to escalating tensions in the region, said Inna Rey, head of the Turistik Kamkor (Tourist Aid) corporate fund, during a March 2 press briefing.

Rey said the most challenging situation is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where most Kazakh tourists are located.

According to the fund’s press service, as of March 2, there are 2,540 Kazakh tourists in the UAE, while Qatar hosts 1,061 tourists.

Accommodation and support measures

According to Rey, the figures refer specifically to organized tourists who purchased travel packages through tour operators. These travelers hold a tour code, which confirms the operator’s responsibility for providing services.

After the announcement of airspace closures, she said that airlines en route to the region were forced to turn their aircraft around and return to Kazakhstan. Tourists already abroad were initially accommodated in hotels for one night at the airlines’ expense.

Subsequently, accommodation and meals have been covered by the Turistik Kamkor fund and tour operators, who continue to support their clients.

“All tourists have been accommodated in hotels. The situation is under the control of the guarantee system and tour operators,” Rey said.

She noted that Gulf destinations have become increasingly popular among Kazakh travelers in recent years due to favorable weather conditions and relatively affordable vacation options. As a result, a high number of tourists, including families with children, are now in the region.

In addition to the UAE and Qatar, Kazakh tourists are also present in Saudi Arabia, including in Mecca and Medina.

No emergency requests reported

According to the fund, no requests for emergency assistance or reports of injuries have been received from Kazakh tourists in the Gulf states.

“As of today, we have not received any appeals from affected tourists. We are working with major tour operators and strong host agencies, so emerging issues are resolved locally,” Rey said.

The fund clarified that additional accommodation is being provided only to tourists whose departures were scheduled in the coming days but were canceled due to the airspace closure. Other travelers continue to stay at the hotels included in their original travel packages.

“Tourists remain in stable condition and are awaiting the resumption of flights,” Rey said.